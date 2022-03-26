Non-Executive Director Davide Bosio Just Bought 29% More Shares In Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH)

Potential Shree Minerals Limited (ASX:SHH) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Davide Bosio, recently bought AU$212k worth of stock, paying AU$0.016 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 29%.

Shree Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Davide Bosio was the biggest purchase of Shree Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.018. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Davide Bosio purchased 23.24m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.014. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership of Shree Minerals

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Shree Minerals insiders own about AU$3.8m worth of shares. That equates to 20% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Shree Minerals Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Shree Minerals shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Shree Minerals is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

