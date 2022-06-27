The Non-Executive Director of Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE), Grey Egerton-Warburton, Just Bought 21% More Shares

Potential Great Western Exploration Limited (ASX:GTE) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Grey Egerton-Warburton, recently bought AU$338k worth of stock, paying AU$0.08 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 21%.

Check out our latest analysis for Great Western Exploration

Great Western Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Grey Egerton-Warburton was the biggest purchase of Great Western Exploration shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.073 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Great Western Exploration insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Great Western Exploration is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Great Western Exploration insiders own 39% of the company, worth about AU$5.1m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About Great Western Exploration Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Great Western Exploration insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Great Western Exploration you should be aware of, and 3 of these are significant.

But note: Great Western Exploration may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.