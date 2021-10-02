Non-Executive Director Matthew Stubbs Just Bought 250% More Shares In Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Lindsay Australia Limited (ASX:LAU) Non-Executive Director, Matthew Stubbs, recently bought AU$74k worth of stock, for AU$0.37 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 250%, which is arguably a good sign.

View our latest analysis for Lindsay Australia

Lindsay Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Matthew Stubbs is the biggest insider purchase of Lindsay Australia shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.37. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Matthew Stubbs was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Matthew Stubbs bought 280.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.37. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Lindsay Australia is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Lindsay Australia insiders own about AU$30m worth of shares. That equates to 27% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Lindsay Australia Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Lindsay Australia we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 4 warning signs for Lindsay Australia that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Lindsay Australia may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Details $1 Billion Loss, Amazon Deal in IPO Filing

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc., the maker of electric pickups backed by Amazon.com Inc., disclosed a net loss of almost $1 billion in the first half of the year in its initial public offering paperwork.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtReshaped by Crisis

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 11% Dividend Yield

    Down at the bottom, investors get into the market for the same reason: to make money. And that drive will push them to find an equity strategy that ensures solid returns, no matter what the markets do. The conventional wisdom will suggest two such strategies: buying stocks when they’re priced low, and getting into dividend stocks. The first is self-explanatory. Low priced stocks have more room for share appreciation, and Wall Street’s analysts are always on the lookout for solid buys with a low

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Start with MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX), companies whose shares have risen more than 10% this year and more than 100% over the past five years. MercadoLibre is often called the Amazon of Latin America, it is an e-commerce and fintech giant. The company, which started out as an Argentine company in 1999, is now in 18 countries in the region.

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    When looking for dividend stocks, lots of investors find it pays to check out real estate investment trusts (REITs). The structure of these companies requires them to distribute 90% of their net income annually via dividends in order to avoid paying corporate income tax. Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC) is an office-focused REIT stock that offers a safe dividend and some real potential for higher growth down the road.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • Here are 6 altcoins experts are watching as the 4th quarter kicks off

    Boost, Crypto.com CRO, Avalanche, and Polygon are among the altcoins that crypto market experts are watching as investors head into year-end.

  • A Third of New Investors Have Chosen a Dangerous Way to Research Stocks

    Investing in stocks can be a great way to create a diversified portfolio that helps you build wealth. Unfortunately, a troubling new study conducted by Survey Monkey reveals that far too many investors are actually using social media to research their investments -- and it could end up costing them. According to the Survey Monkey study, a startling percentage of new investors are relying on social media in order to research different investment ideas and determine where to put their money.

  • U.S Dollar On A Rampage, Currency Markets Brace For Interest Rates Surge

    The dollar should remain well supported, eventually rising 5-10% from current levels as long as markets are confident that the world’s largest economy will begin tightening monetary policy in a reasonable timeframe

  • September was a terrible month for stocks. Here’s what you can expect in October.

    According to the bull and bear market calendar back to 1900 maintained by Ned Davis Research, nine changes to the U.S. market’s major trend occurred in October. The average number of trend changes across all months is between six and seven. It is true that an above-average number of bear markets in the Ned Davis Research calendar did come to an end during October: eight, versus an all-month average of between three and four.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 3 Stocks That Can Double Again in the Fourth Quarter

    More than 300 stocks have doubled in 2021. Let's look at some that can double again in the next three months.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC). Unfortunately, all rallies eventually come to an end on Wall Street. Following each of the previous eight bear-market bottoms, dating back to 1960, the benchmark S&P 500 has had either one or two double-digit percentage declines within three years.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October

    Sure, there have been a handful of market crashes over the last century during the month. Here are three growth stocks to buy hand over fist in October. At first glance, Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) might seem absurdly overvalued -- but it really isn't.

  • 5 Things Lucid Group Investors Should Watch in 2022

    Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has officially started mass production of its Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan at its Arizona manufacturing facility. The announcement comes as a big relief to investors who were wondering if Lucid could make good on its promise to begin delivering vehicles in the second half of 2021. Now that Lucid has top range and horsepower ratings from the Environmental Protection Agency and has begun making cars, investors may be asking what's next.