The Non-Executive Director of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD), Stephen Diggle, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD) Non-Executive Director, Stephen Diggle, recently bought UK£51k worth of stock, for UK£0.15 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Oxford BioDynamics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Stephen Diggle was the biggest purchase of Oxford BioDynamics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£0.15. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Oxford BioDynamics share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Oxford BioDynamics insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about UK£0.18. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Oxford BioDynamics Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 15% of Oxford BioDynamics shares, worth about UK£3.3m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Oxford BioDynamics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Oxford BioDynamics stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Oxford BioDynamics has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

