Non-Executive Director Robert Kunze-Concewitz Just Bought 25% More Shares In Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Robert Kunze-Concewitz, recently paid UK£15.58 per share to buy UK£156k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 25%.

View our latest analysis for Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Oliver Tant for UK£159k worth of shares, at about UK£15.77 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£15.69. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Imperial Brands insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Imperial Brands insiders own about UK£4.2m worth of shares (which is 0.03% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Imperial Brands Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Imperial Brands stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Imperial Brands. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Imperial Brands has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Odey Sells Stakes in Ryanair, British Airways, Daily Mail Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Odey Asset Management has sold its stakes in Ryanair Holdings Plc and British Airways’s owner International Consolidated Airlines Group, the Daily Mail reported Sunday, as the U.K. airline industry prepares for further job cuts.Fund manager James Hanbury sold his IAG holding after shares rebounded, the paper said. IAG rose 8.5% this year while Ryanair added 3.4%, both outperforming the 1.4% gain of a Bloomberg index tracking European carriers.U.K. airlines have warned that thousan

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • QuantumScape Stock Is a Bet on a Future That Is Getting Nearer

    When QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) reported quarterly results on July 27 after the market closed, QS stock briefly rallied before giving back gains. Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com The loss in the quarter will not move QS stock meaningfully for now. Investors instead are digesting the company’s progress in battery advancements from here. Look at QuantumScape’s battery test results in the letter to shareholders. This lays out a clear vision in the company’s solid-state lithium-metal battery techno

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 2 Vanguard ETFs I'm Going to Hold Forever

    Investing in exchange-traded funds can be a relatively effortless way to generate wealth. ETFs are low-cost and low-maintenance investments that also provide the benefit of immediate diversification, because each fund may contain hundreds or thousands of stocks. Not all ETFs are created equal, though, and some are better investments than others.

  • Why the Stock Market is Going to Continue Climbing Higher

    As you may know, I do not like August since it is a seasonally weak month for the stock market. What tends to happen is that lots of folks, especially traders in Europe and many on Wall Street, go on extended vacations, so “air pockets” can materialize. Source: Shutterstock I also anticipate both sales and earnings momentum will be decelerating in the upcoming months. As an example, my average Breakthrough Stock’s sales and earnings are forecasted to slow to an annual pace of 83.2% and 377%, res

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 1 Healthcare Dividend Giant to Bank On Right Now

    The pipeline and consistent dividend history of this Dividend Aristocrat mean its payout is likely to remain strong.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy From Cathie Wood’s Fleet of ETFs

    If you’re looking for stocks to buy and can’t stand the 15 minutes of fame portfolio manager Cathie Wood’s gotten for her investment management company, Ark Investment Management, you might want to buy the Short ARKK ETF when it becomes available. The anti-ARKK ETF will trade under the symbol SARK and be actively managed by Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matt Tuttle. It will provide the inverse daily return of Wood’s biggest and best-known fund, ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK). You know the ET

  • Illumina Stock Will Be Unstoppable Once the Grail Acquisition Gets Approved

    Illumina’s (NASDAQ:ILMN) strong growth and tremendous potential make ILMN stock worth buying. Source: Shutterstock It’s true that the company’s shares are not at all cheap. Still, the demand for Illumina’s next-generation sequencing tools are poised to surge tremendously, making the shares very attractive for longer-term growth investors. Meanwhile, after researching the issue of Illumina’s controversial acquisition of Grail, I think that there’s an 80%-90% chance that the deal will be approved.

  • Instead of EV Stocks, Consider These 3 Chip Stocks

    With so many electric vehicle (EV) stocks that have gone public in the last year -- some of them with uncertain futures -- it might be hard to choose a winner. Semiconductors are the basic building blocks of all technology, and they're gobbling up supplier share of the auto industry. According to estimates, electronic components went from 22% of the cost to produce a car in 2000 to 35% in 2010, to about 40% today -- and could be a whopping 50% by the end of this decade.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • 2 Beaten-Down High-Risk, High-Return Growth Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

    Folks that are accustomed to investing in growth stocks are no strangers to the volatile stock price fluctuations that often accompany these companies. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) are two examples of high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that are experiencing some big price moves at the moment. The stock price for online multiplayer video game competition platform Skillz is down 27% in the last month as investors worry about the company's aggressive spending to acquire customers.

  • Is the housing boom now a housing bubble?

    And more of the week's best financial insight

  • Stock Market Crashes Are Common: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and steep corrections are the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to scoop up great companies at a discount.

  • I want to split my Roth IRA between several family members when I die. What’s the best way to do it?

    My intent, upon death, is to leave my Roth IRA funds to my spouse, my sister, and my two nephews. Currently I have only one Roth account. In order that my spouse can simply treat her Roth inheritance funds as her own, should I set up two different Roth accounts; one for my spouse, and the other to be shared between my sister and my two nephews or perhaps it does not matter?