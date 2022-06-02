Non-Executive Director Thomas Ramdahl Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Non-Executive Director, Thomas Ramdahl, recently bought AU$58k worth of stock, for AU$0.48 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Thomas Ramdahl is the biggest insider purchase of Clarity Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.49. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Clarity Pharmaceuticals insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Thomas Ramdahl was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Clarity Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 21% of Clarity Pharmaceuticals shares, worth about AU$26m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Clarity Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Clarity Pharmaceuticals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Clarity Pharmaceuticals (including 1 which is a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

