The Non-Executive Director of Tigers Realm Coal Limited (ASX:TIG), Bruce Gray, Just Bought 84% More Shares

Tigers Realm Coal Limited (ASX:TIG) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Non-Executive Director, Bruce Gray, recently bought a whopping AU$14m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.01. That purchase boosted their holding by 84%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Tigers Realm Coal Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Bruce Gray was the biggest purchase of Tigers Realm Coal shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.008 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Bruce Gray was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Bruce Gray bought 3.85b shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.01. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:TIG Insider Trading Volume June 26th 2020 More

Does Tigers Realm Coal Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tigers Realm Coal insiders own 25% of the company, worth about AU$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Tigers Realm Coal Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Tigers Realm Coal insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Tigers Realm Coal (including 2 which can't be ignored).

