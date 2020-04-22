Non-Executive Director Zhiyong Liu Just Bought A Handful Of Shares In Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (HKG:2666)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Genertec Universal Medical Group Company Limited (HKG:2666) Non-Executive Director, Zhiyong Liu, recently bought HK$230k worth of stock, for HK$4.60 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Check out our latest analysis for Genertec Universal Medical Group

Genertec Universal Medical Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Zhiyong Liu was the biggest purchase of Genertec Universal Medical Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of HK$4.67. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Zhiyong Liu.

Zhiyong Liu bought 83.50k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of HK$4.63. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SEHK:2666 Recent Insider Trading April 22nd 2020 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Genertec Universal Medical Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Genertec Universal Medical Group insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about HK$36m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Genertec Universal Medical Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Genertec Universal Medical Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Genertec Universal Medical Group. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Genertec Universal Medical Group has 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.