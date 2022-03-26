🌱 Non-existent CO Air Pollution Limits + Job Market Recovery

Rise and shine, Lakewood! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note, here's what is happening today in Lakewood.

Saturday's weather: Warmer with times of clouds and sun. High: 75. Low: 47.

Here are the top stories today in Lakewood:

Jury decides that Denver is on the hook for $14M from George Floyd protests in 2020. A jury found that Denver Police violated the First and Fourth Amendment rights of protesters. (FOX31) Colorado's job market completely recovers from 2020 pandemic losses. It took 22 months for the unemployment rate to move from its pandemic recession peak of 11.8 percent back to the pre-pandemic rate of 4 percent. (CBS4) COVID-19 hospitalizations ebb in Colorado, but variant on the rise. Colorado health department reported 135 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Tuesday. That's the lowest number since March of 2020. Sixty-seven percent of those hospitalized are unvaccinated. (CPR) Relying on industry to protect us from air toxics has failed approach. Colorado doesn’t have health-based standards to limit how much of these toxic substances industries can emit. (CO Newsline)

Today in Lakewood:

See you all on Monday morning for a brand new edition of the Lakewood Daily!

