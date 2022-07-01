Non-Independent Director Georg Pollert Just Bought 13% More Shares In Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU)

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Those following along with Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Georg Pollert, Non-Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking CA$2.0m on stock at an average price of CA$0.65. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 13%, which is definitely great to see.

See our latest analysis for Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Non-Independent Director Georg Pollert was not their only acquisition of Blue Star Gold shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.50 per share in a CA$3.2m purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.62. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Blue Star Gold insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about CA$0.58 on average. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Blue Star Gold Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Blue Star Gold insiders own 61% of the company, worth about CA$23m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blue Star Gold Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Blue Star Gold insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 5 warning signs (3 are a bit concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Blue Star Gold.

Of course Blue Star Gold may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Future Winners? 3 Stock Giants Jim Cramer Bets On

    If there’s one common theme connecting the market’s experts, it’s ‘be a contrarian.’ Don’t follow the herd, focus on underlying facts, and don’t be afraid to throw out the conventional wisdom. Or, in a memorable phrase from Warren Buffett, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.” Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program has always had a talent for swimming against the stream, and he has not shied away from pointing out the stocks that investor

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood warns investors about the ‘big problem’ in the economy. Here’s what she likes today

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current market conditions – the NASDAQ is down 29% year-to-date, and the S&P 500 is down 21% – offer bargain hunters a target-rich environment. Plenty of sound stocks have seen their prices decline, pulled down by the general market headwinds and the overall stock trend, to levels that have left them too cheap to ignore. At this level, investors can find the benefits of cheap stocks, which offer both learning opportunities and strong upside potential. However, in evaluating stocks to buy, it

  • SPAC Led by Former Apple Executive Goes Bankrupt Less Than a Year After Going Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Enjoy Technology Inc., a retail startup founded by former Apple Inc. executive Ron Johnson, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday -- less than a year after going public through a merger with a blank-check company.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s

  • 10 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks in trouble as Americans cut back on spending. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Stocks In Trouble as Americans Cut Back on Spending. The New York Times reported on June 29 that consumer spending in Q1 2022 grew only 0.5%, compared […]

  • Bitcoin dips below $19,000 in broad crypto sell-off as Three Arrows liquidation sends ripples through the market

    The risk asset sell-off and the liquidation of troubled hedge fund Three Arrows Capital helped drive bitcoin briefly below $19,000 as crypto losses deepened.

  • S&P 500 Bear Market: Warren Buffett's 2008 Advice Still Holds True

    It's not an easy time to be an investor right now. Stock prices have plummeted over the last six months, and many Americans are worried that a recession could be looming. Nobody knows when the market will bottom out or how long it might take to recover, which only adds to many investors' concerns.

  • $1 Billion Black-owned firm in Philadelphia is Closing Its Doors

    Philadelphia stock-and-bond firm Swarthmore Group started by lawyer James Nevels in 1991 is scheduled to close on Thursday, according to staffers and sources.

  • Crypto Warning From Within: Billionaire Says More Bad News Ahead

    The crypto industry is currently undergoing a truth test that will determine which projects are viable

  • New report reveals major source of recent crypto market chaos

    A new report from blockchain analytics company Nansen offers some insight into why major crypto trading firms including Celsius Network and Three Arrows Capital became financially over-exposed earlier this month.

  • Bitcoin Drops to End Worst Quarter Since 2011, When It Was $1. What Comes Next.

    Bitcoin, the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, is headed for its biggest quarterly decline in more than a decade.

  • Crypto Crash: A First Big Domino Falls...Who's Next?

    Hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which bet big on failing crypto Luna and UST, falls into liquidation.

  • Here’s how far oil could fall in a recession, judging by past experiences

    Seemingly every asset has dropped this year -- and the one that hasn't will get crushed by a recession, a strategist says.

  • Amazon's Stock Split Is Complete, but the Impact May Come Later

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) completed a much-awaited stock split earlier this month, the first in more than 20 years. As the shares topped $3,600 at their peak last year, investors hoped for a stock split. Investors hoped share-price gains would follow.

  • RBC Says These 2 Dividend Stocks Have Strong Growth Potential

    The second half of the year is upon us, and that has the forecasters looking for clues to the near-term economic future. The speculations run nearly the full gamut of possibilities, from a full-blown recession to a mild downturn to a steady-state to a rip-roaring recovery. Lori Calvasina, US equity strategy head for RBC Capital, is leaning toward that latter outlook. She believes that the US will dodge the recession bullet, and that the S&P 500 will end the year at or near 4,700 (a gain of 23% f

  • Steel Plant Trump ‘Saved’ Slated to End Steelmaking Forever

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp., the nation’s third-largest steelmaker, announced it’s in talks to end production at its century-old furnaces in Illinois. Shares fell to their lowest since January.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Housing Market Is Only GrowingThe more

  • The New Era Of Real Estate Investing - A Simpler Path To Building Wealth

    Real estate is one of the greatest wealth-building assets of all time, providing stable returns through all market cycles. However, investing in real estate through traditional means is becoming increasingly difficult. The housing shortage has made it more difficult to find investment opportunities and surging home prices along with recent interest rate hikes have further limited the access to real estate investments. While this may seem like a death blow to many investors' dreams of becoming re

  • Tech Is at Risk as J.P. Morgan Lowers Estimates on 26 Stocks. Amazon, Booking, and Uber Are Its Top Picks.

    J.P. Morgan tech analysts highlight lower advertising spend and a coming fall in travel bookings as headwinds for tech stocks.

  • Do You Need to File a Tax Return on Living Trusts?

    A living trust is a common solution for many people with estate planning needs. However, few people know about its tax-filing requirements. Generally, any trust with at least $600 in annual income must file a federal return. But for a … Continue reading → The post Does a Living Trust Need to File a Tax Return? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Software Stocks for at Least 50% Upside Potential

    We saw something of a rally in the markets last week, but was it just the famous ‘dead cat’ bounce? A look at the charts might suggest that. Since the beginning of April, we seen two short rallies in an otherwise bearish trend – but the second rally was shorter than the first, with a lower peak. Market watchers are starting to wonder if the cat is done bouncing. So, how can investors ride out this hostile environment? Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan believes that software stocks, with currentl