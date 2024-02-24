‘Non-life-threatening’ gunshot turns fatal for Sacramento woman

(FOX40.COM) — A woman who was thought by law enforcement to have a non-life-threatening gunshot wound died in the hospital, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 5:24 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3800 block of 14th Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they located a woman with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital by fire department personnel in what officials thought was a non-life-threatening condition, however, she later succumbed to her injuries.

Sacramento County detective injured during Target retail theft operation that led to 17 arrests

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, according to police. No arrests have been made and suspect information has not been reported.



The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the identity of the deceased after next of kin have been notified.

Sacramento Police Department searching for 12-year-old boy reported missing

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.