Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Dayton shooting; police investigating

Apr. 30—One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Dayton Friday afternoon.

Police were in the 2900 block of Moraine Avenue interviewing witnesses and potential suspects.

Everyone was cooperating with police, said Dayton Sgt. McGill.

Investigators believe there is a domestic violence element to the incident.

Police are continuing to investigate.

