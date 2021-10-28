Non-life-threatening injuries reported in Trotwood shooting

Oct. 28—A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at an apartment complex in Trotwood late Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to the 5500 block of Autumn Leaf Drive at 9:22 p.m. after a caller reported seeing two people fighting before one shot the other, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When police arrived they found the man in the front yard of apartment, according to the Trotwood Police Department. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital and reportedly was not cooperating with the investigating.

During an investigation at the apartment complex police learned the man who was shot was violating a protection order and instigated the altercation, according to police.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Authors

Daniel Susco

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Kristen Spicker