Non-life-threatening shooting reported in North Fort Myers, Sheriff's Office investigating

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in North Fort Myers.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed one person received non-life-threatening wounds and a person of interest had been detained.

The incident, near the Arby's on U.S. 41, was not considered a danger to the public the Sheriff's Office said.

No further information was available Sunday.

