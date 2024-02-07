Non-profit CEO wins lottery, pledges winnings to help Charlotte homeless

Barry Shipp runs a nonprofit in Charlotte that aims to build transitional housing communities for people without housing.

His nonprofit just got an investment from Lady Luck.

Shipp ended up buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from a convenience store on East W.T. Harris Boulevard, and he won a $200,000 top prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

A news release from the lottery says Shipp runs a nonprofit called Pivot Point.

Pivot Point’s website says the organization builds tiny home-style dwellings that are meant to be part of a village. The goal is to provide transitional housing for people who are unhoused, and the shelters keep them safe from the elements.

“I can really put this win to good use,” Shipp said to lottery officials.

The lottery says after tax withholdings, Shipp netted $143,001.

