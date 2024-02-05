How non-profit, no-kill shelter Nuzzles & Co. saves lives

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Nuzzles & Co. is a non-profit, no-kill shelter in Summit County, Utah, that rescues animals on other shelters’ euthanasia lists.

In addition to rescuing animals from other Summit County shelters and animal control, the organization also works to rescue homeless animals. Director of Operations Arin Meade said that in 2023, more than 980 animals came through the doors of Nuzzles & Co. and 969 of those animals were adopted.

Meade also told ABC4 that Nuzzles & Co. works closely with the Navajo Nation to rescue cats and dogs of all ages and take them to the Rescue Ranch — a 16,000 square-foot home for the rescued animals.

Nuzzles & Co. supplied the puppies for ABC4’s Good Things Utah Pup Bowl. The puppies were being housed with foster families until the big game.

“We put out foster pleas as soon as we know that we’re getting in certain animals that will require foster care, and people will reach out and say they’re available and off they go,” Meade said.

Nuzzles & Co. has an estimated 80 to 100 fosters, according to Meade. Prior to their competing in GTU’s Pup Bowl, the furry athletes were all being fostered by various families.

First-time foster Kate Urban said Nuzzles & Co. has a Facebook group to post announcements when puppies, kittens or even adult animals are coming in and are in need of a foster home.

Urban fostered two of the athletes, telling ABC4 that puppies must be fostered in groups of at least two in order to properly socialize with their siblings.

“They’ve been a lot of work, but they’ve been total, total sweethearts,” Urban said. “We’re just really hoping that they find great homes, and they’re such special dogs that, you know, we think somebody’s going to be really lucky to have them in their lives.”

Urban told ABC4 that one thing she was not ready for was how much she would have to clean up after the puppies who were not yet housebroken.

“We’re getting our system down,” Urban said. “They have a big crate that they’re in and then we take them outside, like, once every hour or two. They’re starting to get it.”

Three other puppy athletes are being fostered by Erica Cuttitta, who echoed Urban’s thoughts on housetraining and stressed the importance of being prepared to clean up after the puppies.

Cuttitta told ABC4 that she and her family have fostered nearly 70 animals over the course of about two years, citing her family’s lifestyle of traveling often as a reason for not having a pet of their own.

“One of the things that we love is being able to have pets, socialize with pets,” Cuttitta said. “I had two kids that were really terrified of dogs, and now they are not at all.”

Meade said Nuzzles & Co. sets fosters up in a way that is appropriate for what they are willing and able to do. On its website, the organization says it provides everything necessary for taking care of the animals, including crates and medication.

“Prepare yourself to say hello, give them a lot of love, but also say goodbye,” Cuttitta said. “Fostering is hard when you have to send them to their forever homes.”

Meade told ABC4 that fosters through the organization are eligible for a small discount on adoption fees.

For those who adopt without fostering first, adoption fees are listed in the FAQ section of the Nuzzles & Co. website, and senior pets (older than seven years old) are just $25. Adoption fees cover physical exams, microchipping and current vaccinations, among other services from Nuzzles & Co.

Meade said Nuzzles & Co. is working on making sure the animals coming in are comfortable throughout their time at the Rescue Ranch or adoption center, and is prioritizing bigger kennel spaces for the animals.

Aside from fostering and adopting, Nuzzles & Co. also accepts volunteers to work with the animals in other capacities, including socializing with cats.

Nuzzles & Co. says, “The work of saving lives never stops!”

