Non-Tesla dealers selling electric vehicles have skyrocketed in Sacramento area, report says

In the Sacramento metro area, nearly two-thirds of new-car dealers are now selling electric vehicles, a recent report found.

Excluding Tesla, 63.3% of new-car dealers in the region now offer EVs, compared to 55.1% nationally, according to a new study by iSeeCars.

The study identified how many non-Tesla dealers are selling EVs nationally, state-by-state and by metro area, as well as which areas have the highest and lowest growth in new- and used-car dealers selling EVs.

Across the country, the number of new-car dealers selling EVs grew 330% from November 2020 to November 2023. The Sacramento metro area, which includes Modesto and Stockton, saw a 250% increase in the number of dealers selling EVs during that time, according to the automotive research website.

With more traditional automakers producing electric vehicles, the used-car market is expected to see a similar increase over the next two to three years, according to iSeeCars.com. Tesla does not release exact information about its sales, new or used. ISeeCars only has information about used Teslas sold by non-Tesla dealers.

“New car dealers – outside the Tesla network – offering electric vehicles have ramped up over the past three years, with the biggest growth occurring in just the past 12 months,” Karl Brauer, iSeeCars executive analyst, said in a news release. “This is going to put increasing pressure on Tesla’s sales and market share. Used car dealers have also stepped into the EV market, with more than 70 percent growth compared to three years ago.”

Among other findings about California’s capital region:

▪ Sacramento is ranked 24th out of all 132 metro areas surveyed nationwide in percentage of new-car dealers selling EVs.

▪ 38.6% of used-car dealers in Sacramento sell EVs, compared to 29.4% nationally.

▪ Sacramento sits at No. 20 for percentage of used-car dealers selling EVs.

In the 50 most populous metro areas in the United States, Sacramento ranked just below San Francisco in percentage of new-car dealers selling EVs. San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose ranked ninth with 63.5% of new-car dealers selling EVs, while Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto came in at 63.3%. In the same category, Los Angeles ranked third (66%) and Fresno-Visalia fifth (64.7%)

Other key findings included:





▪ Non-Tesla EV market share has grown by more than 800% in the past three years.

▪ Three small states — Delaware, Rhode Island and Hawaii — have the highest percentages of new car dealers selling EVs, while larger, rural states — such as Montana, Wyoming and Mississippi — have the lowest percentages.

▪ In the West, California, Washington and Utah have the highest percentages of use-car dealers selling EVs, while Central states — Wyoming, Mississippi and North Dakota — have the lowest percentages.