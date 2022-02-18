Non-verbal child found alone at night in Ohio. Police are searching for his family

Police in Ohio are looking for the family of a young boy found wandering alone during the night on Feb. 17.

Colerain Township police found the non-verbal child alone near an intersection in White Oak, which is 13 miles north of downtown Cincinnati, a news release said.

The boy is likely between 5 and 7 years old, investigators told media outlets.

He was found wearing a burgundy and gray sweatsuit, along with black gym shoes, Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services said in a release.

“Please help us identify this child and find his family,” the organization pleaded.

Anyone with information regarding the young boy or his family is encouraged to call 241-KIDS or the Colerain Police Department at 513-321-2677.