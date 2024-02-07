'None' beats Haley in Nevada primary. Trump wasn't on the ballot. Here's what happened.

RENO - In an embarrassing setback, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley lost the Nevada GOP presidential primary Tuesday to "none of these candidates."

The loss is largely meaningless, because former President Donald Trump decided to skip the Nevada presidential preference primary and instead is expected to win the GOP-run caucuses Thursday night. That victory will give him all 26 of the state's delegates.

But it's a symbolic hit to the former governor who came in third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire and heads next to her home state's Feb. 24 Republican primary. She captured almost 32% of the vote, while "none" claimed nearly 62% with close to two-thirds of the state's votes counted.

A number of Republican voters, initially confused about why Trump wasn't on their ballot, said they voted for "none of these candidates" in support of the former president.

“I wanted Donald Trump to be on there,” said Republican voter Ron Stanley, 64, a truck driver, who dropped off a ballot in person in downtown Reno shortly before noon.

At first, when he saw Trump's name wasn't on his ballot, he thought maybe elections managers were pulling a fast one, but once he understood Trump chose to skip the primary, Stanley said he assumed the former president had his reasons.

He voted for "none" in protest, said Stanley, who used to work in the Texas oilfields.

“Nikki Haley is not the answer. Trump’s the guy who has shown, from his business background, that he can make the hard decisions we need. Small business and family farms are just getting pounded by so many restrictions. The answer is not more government.”

Nevada's competing caucus and primary were the first nominating contests in the West.

Tuesday’s election was unusually quiet compared to past years, with no campaign signs visible and no enthusiastic volunteers cheering for their preferred candidate outside polling sites.

Turnout appeared to be low, with no evident lines and fewer than 12,000 ballots cast by 2 p.m. About 150,000 Nevadans voted early or by mail-in or absentee ballot, roughly 13% of the eligible voters, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Haley still the official winner

Although "none of these candidates" received more votes, according to Nevada state law, the person who gets the most votes is declared the winner.

Nikki Haley

Outside a Reno polling place on Tuesday, Gary Benedetti, 75, said he hoped Haley would stay in the race. A longtime Republican voter, Benedetti said he can't stomach the idea of another Trump presidency.

“We need a change. I’m tired of the drama," he said. "“If it doesn’t work out with her, I’ll change to Independent. I’m just not going to vote for Trump. There’s too many red flags hanging over his head.”

Benedetti rejected the idea of participating in Thursday's GOP caucuses: "If you want to argue with somebody, there are better places to do it, he said: “We should do away with caucuses. We need to get back to civility in the Republican Party."

The Haley campaign noted that it did not campaign in Nevada because the whole thing has been a setup for Trump.

“Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins,” said spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas. “We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”

Trump wasn't on the ballot, but many wish he had been

Many Republican voters on Tuesday remained confused why Trump's name was missing from the primary ballot, despite an extensive public-education campaign by the media and election managers.

Washoe County Registrar of Voters Cari-Ann Burgess said most voters were understanding once her staff explained Trump himself decided to skip the primary.

An election worker at the Washoe County Registrar of Voters office sorts through paperwork prior to counting ballots during the Feb. 6, 2024, primary election.

"He opted out of participating in the Nevada presidential preference primary," Burgess said Tuesday. "But he's in the caucus."

Republican Michael Holton, who works in manufacturing, said he begrudgingly voted for "none of these candidates" at a South Reno polling site.

Holton, 61, said he wished Trump could have participated in the primary so the former president could defeat Haley in a head-to-head competition. Holton said Haley, a former Trump ambassador to the United Nations, is disloyal running against her former boss.

"I'm bummed he's not on the ballot," Holton said. "I feel the caucus will be strong for him but I'm just bummed he's not on the ballot."

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks at a Commit to Caucus Rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 27, 2024.

Former Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval, a Republican, laughed and declined to say who he voted for after casting his ballot. Sandoval, now the president of the University of Nevada, Reno, voted at the university's student union.

Sandoval told USA TODAY he thinks most of the concern over the dueling primary and caucus has passed, and said he favored anything that gets more people to participate in the political process. Sandoval was first elected Nevada attorney general in 2003, and then after serving as a federal judge won the governorship twice starting in 2010, before term limits forced him to step down.

“Yes, there will be a little bit of confusion but if it encourages more people to get out there and be part of the process I’m all for it," Sandoval said.

Biden won, too

President Joe Biden who faced no serious opposition on the ballot, cleared nearly 90% of the Democratic vote. He easily bested self-help author Marianne Williamson and a number of other challengers who met basic qualification rules. Nearly 6% of Democrats voted for "none of these candidates."

In acknowledging his win in a statement shortly before midnight East Coast time, Biden thanked Nevada Democrats for supporting him and praised them as "the backbone of our nation."

A sealed ballot box at the Washoe County (Nevada) Registrar of Voters office.

Voter Bruce Bartlett, 80, said he voted for Biden to show support for the president. Bartlett, a retired investigator for the district attorney, said Biden has done a good job improving the United States given what he inherited from Trump.

"We’re concerned about our country and want to try to do that right thing," Bartlett said.

Like several other voters, Bartlett said he was frustrated that Biden and Trump are both so old, and called for a new generation of leaders.

“I realized when I retired at 62 that times had changed. It was time to turn over my job to a new generation," Bartlett said. "And it’s time to do that with elected offices too."

College student Emma Bergren, 21, said she also wanted to see younger candidates. After voting for Biden, who she said she supports because he's addressing student loan debt for young people like her, Bergren said younger candidates could spur more interest from young voters.

“I think there needs to be more engagement with my generation," she said. “I don’t really care about parties. I care about who can do something for us.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Haley loses Nevada GOP primary to ‘none’ of the above. Biden wins Dems