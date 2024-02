Washington (DC News Now) — “None of these Candidates” option appeared on the Nevada GOP Primary this week.

The Hill’s Cate Martel talks with DC News Now’s Tosin Fakile about how this option got on the ballot. Martel also discusses it was able to beat GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.