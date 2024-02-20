None harmed in Waco's weekend "barricade situation"

Feb. 20—Kentucky State Police (KSP) was dispatched from Richmond's Post 7 to a residence on Saturday, a little before 7:30 p.m, in response to complaints of shots fired.

This led to a barricade situation on Riney B Drive in Waco.

KSP's initial investigation concluded that 39-year-old Ryan Oller of Richmond had discharged several rounds from a firearm outside of a residence on Riney B Drive.

According to KSP, troopers made contact with Oller by phone.

However, Oller refused to cooperate and discharged several more rounds from a firearm inside the residence, even after a "lengthy" negotiation process.

KSP's Special Response Team was then deployed.

An arrest citation indicates that Oller was given "multiple opportunities" to exit the residence and speak to troopers; however, failure to do so led to troopers using chemical munitions and a taser on him.

Oller was placed under arrest without incident, though citations noted that he had to be "dragged" from the residence by the Special Response Team.

No citizens or officers were injured during the incident.

Oller was taken to Madison County Detention Center and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, and second-degree disorderly conduct.

He was released on his own recognizance on Sunday, February 18 and is awaiting trial for the resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges.