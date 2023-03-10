‘None of it makes sense’: Questions remain after man shot inside Applebee’s in The Villages

Friends of a man shot and killed inside an Applebee’s in The Villages on Tuesday still have many questions about what happened before the 38-year-old was shot.

Lady Lake police said Dishaun Hudson died after he was shot inside the restaurant after 1 a.m. after it’d already closed.

It happened after police said Hudson, who was sitting in the outdoor dining area, walked into the parking lot of the restaurant where shots rang out.

Police said Hudson then went inside Applebee’s through a side door where there was a verbal altercation.

When Hudson reached into his pants, police said a customer with a concealed weapons permit pulled out a gun and shot him.

Stephanie Jewell said Friday was Hudson’s 39th birthday.

“It doesn’t make sense, none of it makes sense,” she said.

Police haven’t said if they believe Hudson fired the shots outside or if someone else did and they haven’t said if he was even armed.

“We’re all hurting,” Jewell said. “And we just we want to know what’s going on. We just want to know the truth.”

