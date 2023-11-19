'Nonexplosive device' found attached to Lakewood utility pole

LAKEWOOD — Authorities are investigating what they called a "nonexplosive device" found Sunday morning attached to a utility pole in the township.

At 7:45 a.m., police were sent to 4th Avenue and Forest Avenue to investigate the suspicious item, which the Lakewood police and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office declined to describe.

The New Jersey State Police Bomb Disposal Unit retrieved the device, according to a statement from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer.

Bradley D. Billhimer: Ocean County Prosecutor

The state police found the device to be "inert and nonexplosive" and did not pose a danger, Billhimer said in a statement.

More: NJ State Police: Grenade found in Neptune nothing more than a dud

The investigation is continuing.

Billhimer is urging anyone with information to call Officer Alex Guzman of the Lakewood police at 732-363-0200, Ext. 5341 or Sgt. David Petracca of the prosecutor’s office at 732-929-2027, Ext. 2186.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'Nonexplosive device' found in Lakewood NJ Sunday, prosecutor says