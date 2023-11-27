Nonprofit brings affordable, healthy food to York County

A local couple’s nonprofit, Victory Garden International, is bringing healthy, affordable food to communities in York County.

Jonathan and Crystal Nazeer opened a community market, the FARMacy Community Farmstop, on Rock Hill’s south side last spring.

Much of the food is grown in a community garden on site.

“We work with area farmers. Some through donations. Some purchasing wholesale and retailing it back to consumers,” Jonathan Nazeer said.

Fresh food is hard to find in their community, the couple said.

“In marginalized communities like what we’re in now, where a grocery store is not readily available in walking distance. We have a lot of convenience stores and that’s pretty much all they’re offering are sweet and sugary foods,” he said.

The Nazeers said about 30% of the residents live below the poverty line and until recently, they struggled to find healthy food close to home.

“We’re finding that more and more people are taking hold to this concept of healthy food,” Nazeer said.

The Nazeers want to expand to other communities.

“We are making a plea to the public and corporations, anyone who wants to help us expand our mission,” Nazeer said.

Victory Garden International is hoping to raise about $250,000 to expand into other communities.

