Nonprofit Care Portal works to reduce the need for foster care in Olmsted County

Jan. 30—ROCHESTER — When the call went out via Care Portal for a bunk bed, Bill Hansen set to work.

He started with a call to his daughters to see if they had a used bunk bed set that could be donated. No luck. Then he went to Facebook Marketplace to look for bunk beds before turning to Facebook itself to post a request for help in getting bunk beds. In short order, his neighbor responded saying he'd take care of the request — the need — and buy a new bunk bed set.

Within two weeks, volunteers from Care Portal delivered the beds to Acacia Ward for her and her children — ages 2, 4 and 6 — to help make their lives and her life easier.

Ward said she and her children moved to a new home in May, and they had pretty much everything they needed. But her children had been sleeping on a full-size bed in one room. Ward said her kids wanted bunk beds so they could sleep in the same room comfortably, leaving the third bedroom in the house as a play/toy room.

Happy children at bedtime and playtime, Ward said, makes for less stress in the home for everyone. So when Jessica Lafavor at Next Chapter Ministries asked if there might be something she needed, she hesitantly asked about bunk beds.

It's those little things, said Denise Frey, Care Portal ambassador for Olmsted County, that can help families stay together and keep kids from entering the foster care system.

Care Portal, which is both a nonprofit organization and an app on your phone or tablet that can help bring resources to families in need, focuses on keeping children out of the foster care system. The goal is, when possible, to keep kids with their parents by removing material obstacles that might put children into the foster care system. This means developing relationships with families to provide meaningful, on-going support, Frey said.

Nationwide, children who enter the foster care system are much more likely to fall prey to social and criminal problems. According to the National Foster Youth Institute and The Center for Law and Social Policy, 50% of those who experience homelessness, 60% of sex trafficking victims and 75% of those in prison at one point spent time in the foster care system.

Frey said Care Portal fits the niche of providing support where social workers run out of time and resources. Requesting agencies contact Care Portal, and a need — other material goods or a service — is posted where anyone with the app can see the request. Then, in real time, as someone offers to provide that need others can see the need has been met.

"When they've exhausted their (county) resources, they enter a request to Care Portal," Frey said, "Because there's the family that still needs help."

Because about 90% of referrals to Care Portal come from

Olmsted County Community Services,

the needs come already vetted by the child services professional.

"So it's the social workers, caseworkers that are working with the family, they they say, 'Okay, this really is a legitimate need based on all their criteria.'" Frey said. "So that is huge. So now everybody in the Care Portal Network knows these are vetted needs, we're not internally vetting them, they come to us vetted."

In addition to Olmsted County, Next Chapter Ministries and First Care Pregnancy Resource Center are also requesting agencies for Care Portal in Olmsted County.

The organization also partners with eight Olmsted County churches, businesses and individuals who work together to provide support to families.

Care Portal started in 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri, by Adrien Lewis, himself a foster and adoptive parent, who saw a need for a resource that could quickly help fill material needs that would otherwise harm families.

"It's in 30 states now," Frey said. "And it's been here in Rochester since 2021, so we're just three years now in February."

In those three years, Care Portal has helped more than 1,000 kids and roughly 350 families with more than a quarter-million dollars of economic impact in Olmsted County.

For Next Chapter Ministries — which helps people impacted by the cycle of incarceration — Care Portal can help families that have lost a provider due to incarceration. Those families, Borkowski said, often are impacted when, say, a father goes to prison even though the family did nothing wrong. For Next Chapter Ministries, Care Portal has provided furniture for a mother and children moving into a new home, diapers and food for single mothers struggling to care for their families, and more.

"One of the biggest stressors for a lot of families can be just those basic needs, and so for us to be able to meet those basic needs is huge," Borkowski said. She said Care Portal has help provide everything from diapers to car repair to those bunk beds. "We just had a mom who just had a baby. Dad is currently incarcerated, so things are stressful. Now we were able to get frozen meals for them and paper plates and plastic silverware because now mom doesn't have to do the dishes. She can just take care of baby."