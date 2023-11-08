Nonprofit case manager withheld services from refugees to coerce sex, police say

A 40-year-old employee of a local nonprofit has been charged with 20 felonies and five misdemeanors for the rape, sexual extortion and coercion of refugees whom he was helping to resettle as part of the organization, the New Castle County Police Department said Wednesday.

Asadullah Pardes of Claymont was employed as a case manager for Bethany Christian Services' Reception and Placement program in Delaware. His profile has since been removed from the organization's website, and a spokesperson confirmed he no longer works with the nonprofit.

"Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of children and families," a Bethany Christian Services spokesperson said. "We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities."

The investigation into Pardes began Oct. 5 after police said they received harassment reports involving multiple refugees being served by Bethany Christian Services. Police said Pardes would ask female clients on dates, make inappropriate comments, send messages at "inappropriate" times and show up to their homes unannounced.

Police said that, if the women refused to go on dates with him, he would withhold documents and permits that they needed. He also sexually assaulted three women multiple times, according to police.

Pardes was arrested Nov. 4 and charged with three counts of first-degree rape, seven counts of second-degree rape and 10 counts of sexual extortion, all felonies. He was also charged with three misdemeanor counts of coercion and two misdemeanor counts of third-degree unlawful sexual contact.

He was incarcerated in lieu of a $275,000 bail.

The investigation is still ongoing, and New Castle County police said there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gino Cevallos at 302-395-8129 or Gino.Cevallos@newcastlede.gov.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Nonprofit worker faces 20 felony charges of raping, extorting refugees