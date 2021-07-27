Nonprofit director faces criminal charges

Jul. 27—The director of a nonprofit responsible for delivering meals to low-income families in 177 different locations as part of Georgia's Summer Food Service Program has been charged with submitting false reimbursements to the state.

Dawn Eggleston, director of Our Daily Bread, Inc. based in St. Marys, is charged by a Camden County grand jury with one count of making false statements and one count of criminal attempt to commit theft by taking.

According to the indictment, Eggleston did "knowingly and willingly make a false and fraudulent statement and representation " by making a false reimbursement claim for $831,354.20 in 2017, according to court documents.

She is charged with unlawfully attempting to take money from the Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) in excess of $25,000.

As a result of Eggleston's request, DECAL officials conducted routine evaluations at multiple sites and suspected she misrepresented the number of meals served. Subsequent surveillance by the Office of the State Inspector General and other agencies confirmed their suspicions that Eggleston regularly inflated meal counts and she submitted a fraudulent claim for reimbursement.

The summer food service program is a federally funded and state-administered program to feed children in low-income areas when schools are closed for summer vacation.

The Georgia Office of the State Inspector General, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Secret Service, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and DECAL jointly conducted the investigation.

The phones to Our Daily Bread were not set up for voice mail, and nobody answered for comment.

According to the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General, Our Daily Bread is no longer part of the summer food program. An exact amount on how much money Eggleston allegedly defrauded the state for is still being determined.

If Eggleston is found guilty, she faces one to five years in prison for making false statements and one to 10 years for attempted theft by taking charges.

No one else is being investigated, according to the attorney general's office. However, other agencies have participated in the investigation and may be considering other targets, according to officials.