Nonprofit Dispatch: New CEO in place at Episcopal Children's Services in Jacksonville

Episcopal Children’s Services named Natalya Bannister Roby, a leader in early childhood education in North and Central Florida, as its new CEO.

"I approach this work with my whole heart. It is a calling," she said. "Throughout my professional journey, I have witnessed the importance of early childhood education and prevention as crucial elements in fostering stronger and health."

On Jan. 16, Bannister Roby succeeded Connie Stophel, who was the agency's chief for 20 years and on the staff for 34 years. She retired Dec. 31.

Founded in 1966, Episcopal Children Services offers early childhood education and holistic family services, including Head Start and Early Head Start, as well as school readiness and voluntary pre-kindergarten programs. With a $100 million budget, it is one of the state's largest youth-service organizations, serving about 27,000 children and their families in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Citrus, Clay, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Lake, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties.

Thabata Ford, Episcopal's board president, said the new CEO's "leadership will undoubtedly guide us to new heights and we look forward to achieving great success in the years to come."

Most recently, Bannister Roby was senior director of operations for Pace Center for Girls, supervising Florida affiliates, for two years and executive director of Pace Center for Girls of Alachua County for almost 10 years. She held both positions simultaneously since 2022.

Before Pace, she was vice president of operations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Alachua County, where she received the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's highest national honor for "program excellence" for four consecutive years. She has a doctoral degree in educational leadership and, as shared in a TedxUF talk, her "leadership philosophy … emphasizes 'the power of leading with love'."

Bannister Roby's arrival is among the latest Northeast Florida nonprofit news. Here is more:

Renewing Dignity

Healy

Renewing Dignity, which works to eliminate "period poverty" through product distribution, education and advocacy, has become part of Feeding Northeast Florida.

The Jacksonville-based nonprofit, founded in 2019, will operate as a "restricted fund" of the regional food bank, according to founder Jan Healy. As Renewing Dignity grew, Healy said, she and the board of directors decided it needed a "bigger home … with additional resources."

"All donations … will continue to solely and directly support women, girls and all who menstruate with period products, education and advocacy," she said. "This next step in our growth journey provides an outstanding opportunity for our mission to expand and flourish, leveraging resources for increased efficiency and scale."

Because of lack of income, one in four women struggle to purchase period products and one in five report missing work, school or other activities due to a lack of access, according to Renewing Dignity.

The nonprofit has distributed about 4 million free menstrual products across 12 northeast Florida counties, with the help of the food bank; began a pilot project with Duval County Public Schools, that led to free menstrual supply vending machines in Title 1 schools; and launched a middle and high school menstrual management workshop to educate young girls.

The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida

DuBow

Michael DuBow is the new chairman of the The Community Foundation for Northeast Florida's board of trustees. He has served on the foundation board since 2014; he will be chairman for the next two years.

DuBow manages a family investment portfolio and is president of the DuBow Family Foundation, overseeing all grantmaking initiatives. He has also been president of the Jacksonville Jewish Center and board chairman of the Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

The Community Foundation serves Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Baker, Clay and Putnam counties through a range of charitable and civic activities.

We Care Jacksonville

Conklin

Dr. Ted Conklin has been named president of the WeCareJax board of directors' executive committee. A board member since 2020, Conklin retired in 2022 as vice president and chief medical officer of commercial business at Guidewell/Florida Blue and has since been a health care business consultant.

Founded in 1993, WeCareJax is a network of volunteer doctors, nurses, other medical professionals, hospitals, community clinics and other partners that annually provides free primary and specialty care for about 1,700 uninsured Duval County adults.

Send nonprofit news to bcravey@jacksonville.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville area nonprofit gets new CEO; others get new board leaders