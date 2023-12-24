Nonprofit Dispatch: Longtime leaders at Challenge Enterprises, Timucuan Foundation retire

After 50 years, Nancy Keating will retire Dec. 31 as the first CEO of Challenge Enterprises in Green Cove Springs, which provides comprehensive programs, services and work opportunities for people who have intellectual and developmental differences.

Keating, who will be succeeded by Katie Vineyard, the Clay County nonprofit's current chief operations officer, said she is departing from her dream job. She plans to travel and play lots of golf.

"I have lived my dream to serve. And all the people I have served and served with have brought me great joy," she said.

Challenge Enterprises provides adult day training, recreation, supervised group homes, social activities, job training and employment opportunities for adults with a range of intellectual and developmental differences such as Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, according to its website.

The nonprofit is supported primarily by self-generated income resulting from service contracts with federal, state and local government agencies and private industry. Those contracts currently provide jobs for 265 people with differences who last year earned $2.2 million in wages, according to the website.

"Possabilities': New Jacksonville coffee shop serves up opportunities as well as coffee, pastries

At a recent event celebrating Keating's career, Challenge Enterprises board president Denise Adams called her the epitome of "servant leader." In her retirement speech, Keating cited the agency's motto, "the power of people and possibilities," and said she was gratified to watch clients get employment and become homeowners, voters and taxpayers, among other things.

"We've taken risks and proved the capabilities of persons with disabilities. Given the opportunity, they succeeded," she said.

Keating's retirement is among the latest Northeast Florida nonprofit news. Here is more:

Timucuan Parks Foundation

Velez

Timucuan Parks Foundation, a leading land conservation organization in Jacksonville, has appointed 10-year staffer Mayda Velez as interim executive director.

Velez, the nonprofit's operations and communications director, succeeds Mark Middlebrook, who has been in the top position since 2016. Middlebrook plans to retire next year but will also serve as a senior adviser.

Velez started as a volunteer for the foundation before being hired to help with operations and administration. She took on communications efforts in 2018 and added director of operations in 2022.

Mark Woods: Songs and stories of our national parks — from Yellowstone to Timucuan

"From the first time I volunteered for a project … I was hooked," Velez said. "These green spaces … are absolute jewels for everyone to enjoy."

Board chairman Bob Hays said Velez "has been a major asset to this organization." She will lead the foundation as the board conducts a search for a new executive director, he said.

Middlebrook

Middlebrook worked for former Mayor John Delaney’s Preservation Project Jacksonville when it was established in 1999 to preserve natural and environmentally sensitive lands. The Preservation Project ultimately evolved into the Timucuan Parks Foundation.

In his new adviser role, Middlebrook "will advise the board on issues that may adversely affect the preservation properties," according to the foundation.

Downtown Vision

Davison

Paul Davison has been named incoming board chairman of Downtown Vision, which is downtown Jacksonville’s nonprofit Business Improvement District. His term begins Jan. 1.

Davison, who has been on the board for five years and treasurer for two, is Jacksonville assurance market leader for accounting network BDO USA. As board chairman, he succeeds Numa Saisselin, president of the Florida Theatre, who was at the helm for about four years.

OneJax

Interfaith organization OneJax recently announced its 2024 Humanitarian Award honorees who will be recognized May 9 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville.

The awards honor people "who have demonstrated the highest level of personal and professional integrity, have given generously and extensively to the community and have been dedicated to the improvement of human relations among diverse groups in the community," according to OneJax.

Receiving Silver Medallions will be community volunteers Martha Frye Baker and William "Bill" Bond; Jeffrey Edwards, chief financial officer, Beaver Street Foods; and Brian Wolfburg, president and CEO of VyStar Credit Union. The Acosta Rua Young Professional Medallion will go to Rhianna Scyster, community equity and policy manager at 904WARD.

Frye Baker

Bond

Edwards

Wolfburg

Scyster

For more information or to be an event sponsor, contact OneJax at (904) 799-5370 or onejax@onejax.org or go to onejax.org/programs/humanitarian-awards.

Submit nonprofit news to bcravey@jacksonville.com

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville area nonprofits name new leaders, OneJax humanitarians