A nonprofit employee says he quit his job after having anxiety and heart palpitations from burnout: 'The anger was built up over time'

An employee at a Wisconsin nonprofit said he quit his job without having another one lined up after he was overworked.

He said as his workload increased, he began to experience panic attacks and heart palpitations.

Now, the 29-year-old is excited to "take a break from the office culture" and be himself again.

A nonprofit employee said he felt compelled to quit his job after he said he was overworked to the point of experiencing heart palpitations.

Grant, 29, worked as a development coordinator for a nonprofit in Madison, Wisconsin, for over a year. As he excelled in his job, he said his boss and a co-worker added more to his workload.

"It's like if I tried to do a good job, my boss and the other employee would just put all their work onto me. It got to the point where my Outlook calendar is booked every day with tons of stuff to do," said Grant, who asked to go by his first name to protect his privacy and future job prospects.

Grant said he began to feel like an "errand boy" and "the office lackey."

"I would go in the office, and I'd have anxiety all day. I'd be having to focus on my work, and every five minutes my boss would be like, 'Hey Grant, Hey Grant,' asking me all these things and to do other things," Grant said. "I just was getting really overwhelmed, and the anger was built up over time."

Grant said he also began to experience more physical symptoms of his stress, which resulted in him taking sick days from work and going to the emergency room, according to a receipt seen by Insider.

"I was having a lot of really bad problems with my stomach and with different things, like waking up with heart palpitations and just breathing problems," Grant told Insider. "I had to take a lot of sick days too in my time there just to be like, 'I'm so stressed out here that I can't even show up to work today.'"

According to research by workplace analysis company Gallup, the top causes of burnout at work include unmanageable workloads and deadlines, a lack of communication and support from managers, and unfair treatment in the workplace. Experts have said employees need to find ways to put their mental health first amid a burnout "epidemic."

When he hit his breaking point in late September, Grant said took a mental health day to decide whether he should stay in his job or leave.

"I used that whole day to just really think, 'What should I do?'" he recalled. "By the end of the day, I just realized I can't even stand the thought of going back in there."

He turned in his work belongings and emailed management the next morning that he was resigning effective immediately.

"The stress from this job has caused me to suffer bad anxiety and I am doing this for the sake of my own health and well-being," he wrote in the email seen by Insider. "I apologize for the suddenness of this notice and the shortness of staff it will create... But I need to look out for myself right now."

A burnout 'epidemic' is making employers 'more sensitive to the issue', an expert says

As more and more burnt-out employees have joined the Great Resignation and quit their jobs, Dr. Adam Perlman warned that burnout "is becoming an epidemic."

"What we're seeing nowadays is that because of the demands being put on people – sometimes driven by changes related to the pandemic, shortages of employees, changing work environments – that the concept of feeling overworked and, of course, feeling burnt out and stressed out, is increasing," said Perlman, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of meQuilibrium, a digital coaching organization that helps businesses improve employee resilience.

Perlman said a large part of employee burnout is driven by "organizational issues, enterprise issues, and issues related to the work environment." He noted that people experiencing physical symptoms should always see a doctor to determine if there are underlying medical issues in addition to feeling stressed and anxious.

"So many people are in distress at the moment that employers have become much more sensitive to the issue," Perlman told Insider. "In the midst of trying to bring about changes and while also speaking to supervisors and trying to change corporate culture... it still behooves us to take care of ourselves. Those changes don't happen overnight."

While Grant looks for his next work opportunity, he said he's excited to "take a break from the office culture" and "just learn how to actually be a person again."

"There's no point to being miserable every day. It's a little scary, but I think people are realizing after Covid, 'My life is kind of short,'" he said. "I have value as a person and as a worker. I hope that workers take back their power. I really do. I hope they unionize. I hope they fight for better wages. I hope they fight for respect. I think people are done."

