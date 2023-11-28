Nonprofit Flies Large George Santos Inflatable in Front of the US Capitol

A nonprofit organization flew an inflatable shaped like George Santos outside the US Capitol on Tuesday, November 28, as it pushed for the representative to be expelled from Congress, the Hill reported.

The stunt was organized by MoveOn, a nonprofit whose petition to expel Santos from the House of Representatives had amassed over 150,000 signatures, according to the Hill.

A vote to expel the New York congressman for a litany of alleged ethics violations was expected this week, according to NBC News.

This footage by X user @SatireAP shows the Santos look-alike balloon bouncing in the wind outside the US Capitol on Tuesday afternoon. Credit: @SatireAP via Storyful

Video Transcript

- I wonder if he'll go on Bannon's war room tonight.

