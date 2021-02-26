Nonprofit founder charged with faking court-ordered community service hours

Feb. 26—The founder of a transitional housing charity is accused of faking documents for people ordered by a court to perform community service, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Derek "Al" Sneed, 39, the founder of Alliance of Dreams, was arrested in Marietta Thursday, the GBI reported. He faces one felony count of false statements and writings.

The Cobb County District Attorney's office asked the bureau in May to investigate allegations that a local nonprofit agency was providing false documents for criminal defendants, according to the GBI. Investigators determined Sneed was selling community service hour certifications in exchange for cash, submitting false documents saying the person had performed their court-ordered community service at Alliance of Dreams.

The GBI credited the Marietta Police Department with helping in Sneed's arrest. He was booked into the Cobb County jail, and was released early Friday on a $15,000 bond, jail records show.

The investigation is still active and additional charges are pending.