Nonprofit gives presents to Kannapolis families forced out of homes by flooding

A local nonprofit helped spread some Christmas cheer this weekend to families impacted by flooding.

Volunteers with Camino delivered presents Sunday to the Town and Country mobile home park in Kannapolis.

You may remember that back in June, several mobile homes there were damaged by flood water. Residents were later told the area is in a flood plain and they would need to move out, which left many scrambling to find new homes.

Camino stepped in to help residents back in June, and again over the weekend.

“We’re giving back to the community,” Jordan Lopez said. “There’s nothing better really than seeing a smile light up on a child’s face after getting a really cool gift.”

In the weeks following the flooding, Camino and other organizations helped more than 20 families get clothing, food and temporary shelter.