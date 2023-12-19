Nonprofit group helping homeless veterans across metro Atlanta

Every Christmas, the nonprofit group AboutFace-USA distributes backpacks full of necessities to homeless veterans across metro Atlanta.

But the group’s mission is much bigger than just the bags.

Each of the backpacks contains items like snacks and toothbrushes.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Joe and Carol Labranche started AboutFace-USA to help veterans in need.

“We help pay mortgage payments, car payments, insurance payments,” Joe Labranche said.

On Monday, Joe was one of a group of volunteers to distribute the backpacks in Woodruff Park.

Their goal is not only to supply homeless vets with necessities but also to encourage veterans and their families to seek help for mental health struggles.

It’s something that Joe, a veteran himself, knows all about.

“I went through some dark days and came back from Vietnam,” he said.

After encouragement from Carol, he got the help he needed and wants more veterans to do the same.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That’s why we started About Face, to help veterans, help their family members,” Joe said.

AboutFace-USA was recently given a $1 million grant to bring mental health services to North Georgia.

The services are free and not just for veterans, but also for their families.

For more information on the organization, visit aboutface-usa.org.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: