Nonprofit helping raise awareness about sexual assault

Jul. 15—Staff and volunteers from Casa de Esperanza lined the Fifth Street Bridge with teal ribbons last week to bring attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which is recognized nationally each July.

"We encourage the community to wear teal ribbons throughout the month as we raise awareness to an issue that affects us deeply as a community and as individuals," said Debbie Collier, executive director for Casa de Esperanza.

According to Collier, one in three women experience sexual assault in their lifetime and one in six boys are sexually assaulted by the time they are 18 years of age.

To continue their efforts to spread awareness about sexual assault, Magdelena Arroyo, sexual assault project director for Casa de Esperanza, has organized three events this month as well.

On Thursday, the organization encourages the community to participate in "Denim Day," a day-long observance dedicated to raising awareness about sexual violence.

"We ask that you share photos of yourself, staff, family and friends in your denim and tag us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter," Casa officials said in a statement.

Collier said Denim Day has been recognized each year since a 1997 rape case brought the issue of sexual assault under the lense.

"In 1997, an 18 year old in Italy was raped on the side of the road by her driving instructor and he was arrested and convicted," said Collier. "Then later in 1999 he appealed his case to the Italian High Court. A judge overturned the conviction by declaring that since the victim wore tight jeans the instructor could not have removed them alone, therefore the victim must have willingly participated."

Since then, the Denim Day campaign was launched to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence.

On Saturday, Casa has partnered with Gracie Barra Bazilian Jiu Jitsu to host a free self defense class for women and girls aged 12 and older.

Story continues

Classes will be held at 990 Klamath Lane, Yuba City (Building D, Suite 27 and 28), at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Space is limited and reservations are required. For more information or to register, contact Amie at 674-5400 or visit the Casa de Esperanza — NorCal Facebook page.

On Saturday, July 24, Casa will host their "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" event at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, 1215 Colusa Avenue, Yuba City, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

"It is a men's march and an opportunity for the men in our community to show their support by putting on a pair of women's shoes and raising awareness regarding sexual violence," said Collier. "They know that sexual assault is not just a women's issue and that every time another person speaks out against rape the world becomes a safer place for all."

As a local shelter and service provider, Casa de Esperanza provides protection and education for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The shelter also serves as a safe haven for victims to escape violent situations.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse or human trafficking, call Casa de Esperanza at 647-2040. A trained counselor is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers advocate services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-799-7233.