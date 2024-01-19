Nonprofit helps human trafficking victims heal, become financially independent
Human Trafficking victims often face obstacles within the legal system, which forces many to return to exploitation and abuse. It takes an average of 5 attempts for a victim to permanently escape that cycle. And it is often due to financial dependence. “Life was never easy. My mom worked really hard to provide, you know, I think she had it the hardest. I do believe generational trauma does transfer. So, her story has become my own,” said Ewelina Krzanowska, a Human Trafficking survivor.