Nonprofit hosts fundraiser to shine light on human trafficking, build more safe houses

It is a pervasive crime that targets some of the community's most vulnerable — women and children.

Now, a Space Coast nonprofit focused on human trafficking is hoping to raise awareness and funds at "Classics With a Cause," with proceeds supporting refuge for trafficking victims.

Classic cars will be on display as part of a Sept. 23 fundraiser for Life Recaptured, which assists victims of sex trafficking.

"This is our second annual event. One of the reasons we're doing this is that we're building three more safe houses in Brevard that will help victims of human trafficking," said John Casey of Life Recaptured, a Merritt Island-based organization that helps those recovering from sexual exploitation.

The event, set for Saturday at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne, is sold out and will feature 400 classic cars from nearly every era and style.

More: Rockledge man sentenced to prison in human trafficking. child porn case, Cocoa police say

The keynote speaker will be U.S. Congressman Bill Posey, along with a human trafficking survivor, Brevard Public Schools Chair Matt Susin and others.

The Life Recaptured event hopes to raise awareness about human trafficking. Hundreds of specialty cars will be on display for attendees. FILE.

Human trafficking continues to be a global issue, with predators targeting women, children and youth for sex work. The National Human Trafficking Hotline ranks Florida third in the nation — behind only California and Texas — for human trafficking cases. In 2019, there were 896 cases involving human trafficking reported in Florida, state law enforcement officials report. The state — with half of the victims younger than 18, according to the Florida Department of Health — also continues to make headlines with stings involving sex trafficking.

Congressman Posey has long addressed issues of human trafficking, his office said, stating on his website that it “is stunning not only in the size of the problem, but it is staggering in its inhumanity.”

“Combatting human trafficking has always been a top priority for me and we have worked collaboratively with community groups for many years to raise awareness and fight these heinous crimes,” Posey said in a statement to FLORIDA TODAY.

For information on Life Recaptured, call 1-866-321-5515.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com. X, formerly known as Twitter: @JDGallop.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard group's goal: more safe houses for human trafficking victims