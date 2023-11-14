Nonprofit Hosts Holiday Showcase | November 13, 2023 | News 19 at 9 p.m.
Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center held its 13th annual holiday production at the Rock Church at the dream theater.
Merrimack Hall Performing Arts Center held its 13th annual holiday production at the Rock Church at the dream theater.
There are so many pretty things to shop! And I love pretty things.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Yes, there is a cheeky Travis Kelce Eras Tour tee in here. It's just, ugh, chef's kiss!
Kim J Brannigan, a D.C.-based stylist, shares how to style a silky midi skirt all year round. The post Stylist and fashion blogger shares tips on how to style a silky midi skirt: ‘Needed this fr’ appeared first on In The Know.
Dick Vitale is determined to return for his 45th season calling college basketball at ESPN.
Whether heading to your local mall or sticking to online, having a plan ready can help you avoid debt during Black Friday shopping — especially if you’re using a credit card.
They're all certified cool. The post Here are 10 great gift ideas for your teenage sibling, from a classic hoodie to a mini projector appeared first on In The Know.
It's so easy to use!
We did the hard work for you.
Moody's estimated that new union contracts will cost the major Hollywood studios between $450 million to $600 million annually.
Let's face it — sometimes, stocking stuffers are even better than actual gifts. From a $4 moisturizing lip balm to the Theragun mini, anyone would absolutely love these.
Israeli forces on Monday surrounded Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which Israel claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast command center that the militant group built underneath the facility.
If the TikTok posts are evidence enough, Gen Z is over neutral and aesthetic seasonal decor. Instead, they’re embracing all colors for the holidays. From a pink Halloween to a thriving #ChristmasTok movement that starts as early as it wants,... The post Beige Christmas is OVER — Gen Z wants a ‘gaudy Christmas’ this year appeared first on In The Know.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Nov. 13-19.
If you buy an annual MasterClass membership for yourself, MasterClass will throw in a free membership to you can give as a gift.
Gas prices have continued to decline since mid-September. Drivers can now fill their tank for less than $3 per gallon in 11 states.
Hot Wheels has selected a 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata nicknamed Chimera as the 2023 Legends Tour winner. The car was built by Chris Watson in New Zealand.
You'll find holiday gifts for everyone on your list, from marked-down Lego advent calendars to a Keurig that's 50% off.
Choose from 43 different festive colors and patterns.
Here are the best gifts for cyclists, as chosen by Engadget editors.