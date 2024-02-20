New nonprofit to lead SBC abuse reform efforts after delays in launch of abuser database

A new independent nonprofit will take over the work of abuse reform within the Southern Baptist Convention, the latest move in the often rocky process to boost accountability for the nation's largest Protestant denomination.

The SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force announced the news on Monday, celebrating it as a fulfillment to an increasing need and long-held desire to deal with a clergy sexual abuse crisis. But the flip side of Monday’s news is a further delay in the launch of a database of ministers accused of abuse which many expected to be live already.

Members of the convention vote to approve the policy initiatives for how the SBC can respond to and prevent sexual abuse, during the Southern Baptist Convention in Anaheim, California on June 14, 2022. (Photo by John McCoy)

The independent structure of the nonprofit, named the Abuse Response Commission, is different than most other agencies serving Southern Baptists, making it less beholden to denominational politics or the whims of any one SBC leader. It will also provide a workaround for certain hurdles the temporary abuse reform task force has encountered and caused disappointment among abuse survivors and allies.

"An independent organization will have more credibility with survivors, more flexibility to help our churches, and more success in accomplishing the mandate given to us," North Carolina pastor Josh Wester, chair of the SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force, said in an address to the SBC Executive Committee in Nashville on Monday night.

The executive committee, comprised of about 20 staff and an 86-member board of elected representatives, manages business for the Nashville-based denomination outside of the SBC annual meeting.

Abuse survivors and allies have seen a long-term solution as necessary. But the abuse reform task force’s minimal progress on some projects led to a broad consensus that the best way to move forward was through an independent organization, Wester said.

Southern Baptist Convention initially formed the abuse reform task force at the 2022 SBC annual meeting in Anaheim following a third-party investigation and May 2022 report on denomination leaders’ handling of the abuse crisis. Among the task force’s assignments was creating a database of ministers accused of abuse and pursuing reforms for an SBC group that reviews reports against churches for mishandling abuse. The task force has yet to make much visible progress on either of those tasks.

Among its achievements, the abuse reform task force has collaborated with state and regional Southern Baptist leaders and developed a ministry tool kit.

Database seen as top priority

Launching an early version of the database has been the SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force’s top and most-time consuming priority in the past couple years, but the task force ran into unanticipated hurdles.

The task force first realized it needed a special legal review group to evaluate each name in the database, called Ministry Check. Then, some Southern Baptists fiercely criticized the task force for hiring a division of Guidepost Solutions, a third-party firm, to build and maintain the database due to a controversy over Guidepost posting an LGBTQ-affirming tweet. More recently, as many expected a version of Ministry Check to go live, the task force learned of insurance-related complications.

An early version of Ministry Check would include names of ministers accused of abuse by law enforcement or convicted in court, and who confessed to abusive behavior in certain settings. Then, the task force had planned to add a fourth category of ministers facing credible accusations of abuse, such as news reports.

The new nonprofit is better equipped and will maintain the Ministry Check database, Wester said. The new organization, a nonprofit corporation to be registered in South Carolina, also resolves some of the insurance-related questions, said the SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force on Monday.

Other possible permanent solutions instead of a nonprofit included creating a new SBC agency, called an entity, or adding an office to an existing SBC entity. But the nonprofit route is more streamlined and allows for greater administrative and financial maneuverability.

"This organization will be committed to giving Southern Baptist churches and entities the very best resources to prevent sexual abuse, stop predators from moving from church to church, care for survivors, and become an abuse-free family of churches," Wester said in his speech to the executive committee on Monday evening.

Committee members gather for the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee meeting Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

Funding long-term abuse reform will be a key and potentially contentious question for the SBC.

The convention established the SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force amid an offer of supplemental funding from Send Relief, a special fundraising arm managed by the SBC’s two mission agencies. The convention might face a decision at this year’s SBC annual meeting in June in Indianapolis or later down the road whether to use its Cooperative Program, a budget supported by church giving and that benefits most SBC entities, to support long-term abuse reform.

