Nonprofit makes scholarships available to students at SC high school

A new college scholarship is up for grabs for two lucky South Carolina high school students, thanks to a local nonprofit.

At Chesterfield High School, 7th Son Ministry has set up two $2,000 scholarships.

Channel 9 Gina Esposito first spoke the group’s founder, Benson Ratliff, in 2020 when he giving away cash at a food pantry.

Esposito met with him again in March 2023 when Ratliff launched 7th Son Ministry.

Anyone in Mecklenburg and Union counties can apply for financial assistance as long as it’s an emergency and falls under his four pillars of housing, food, education, and emergency hardship.

In 2023, the nonprofit helped 268 people.

Seniors at Chesterfield High School will be able to apply for the scholarships on March 28.

