A nonprofit that most people don’t know is having a big impact for Wichitans in need

There’s a Wichita nonprofit that a lot of people may not know but is having a big impact in the community.

If you’re not familiar with Giving the Basics, that’s OK. The organization is changing its name anyway.

The newly named Simply Hygiene helps more than 65,000 people in 174 schools and 58 charities each month.

Since it started in 2019 as an affiliate of Giving the Basics in Kansas City, the group has distributed more than 4.5 million hygiene products to those in need.

“Obviously, we learned a lot being an affiliate,” said executive director Megan Kice.

The Wichita group, which has a warehouse in Park City, decided to branch out on its own. That’s what prompted the name change.

Kice said the idea for the organization is “just to move forward for our growth and success in Wichita” on its own.

“It was probably the best move for us.”

Kice said the need for hygiene products is probably greater than most people realize. She said food stamps and government assistance can’t be used for hygiene products, “which most people don’t know.”

“We do lots of fundraising.”

That comes in the form of seeking donations and grants and holding events.

She said in addition to donating, people can volunteer for the organization.

“We’re super volunteer dependent.”

Hygiene drives are another way to help.

“We make it real easy for people,” Kice said of hosting one. “We get a lot of our products that way.”

She said the organization does its best but relies on outside help.

“The Wichita community has been very supportive of us the last five years, and we’re really thankful for that.”