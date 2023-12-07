Nonprofit NXT/CLT provides small businesses keys for success

A local nonprofit has given more than half a million dollars in grants to small businesses since 2020.

NXT/CLT executive director Eric Lewis said the grants not only help small businesses to scale and grow, but their business development program is designed for entrepreneurs to succeed for the long term.

The program’s goal is to foster the growth of companies owned and operated by people of color. It draws participants like Stacey Robinson, the CEO of Diva Dumps.

Robinson started her career as a speech pathologist. Today, she’s the first Black woman in North Carolina to own a waste management company.

“Since starting Diva Dumps, there were people in the hauling space that transition into dumpster services,” Robinson said. “I like to think I had a lot to do with that, being a pioneer.”

