Nonprofit plans disability wellness fair at Hempfield office

Sep. 12—The public is invited to a free health and wellness fair Thursday at the Hempfield office of nonprofit Disability Options Network.

No registration is required for the event, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Eastgate Plaza shopping center on Route 30 east of Greensburg.

Those who attend will be able to listen to speakers on such topics as nutrition, exercise and emotional well-being. There will be information available on resources for those with disabilities, refreshments and prizes.

The office staff also will demonstrate the organization's new DON Connect virtual platform that anyone can use to access a library of tools to help manage self-care.

The range of tools, which is continuing to expand, includes deep-breathing exercises for mindfulness, musical concerts and information on hobbies.

Those attending the fair will receive a swag bag and a QR code that can be scanned to access the DON Connect library. A link to the library also can be found by visiting www.doninc.org/don and searching under the "Services" heading.

Headquartered in New Castle, Disability Options Network is a federally-supported Center for Independent Living with additional centers in Greensburg and Penn Hills. Its mission is to empower people with disabilities to live as independently as they choose through such programs as advocacy, skills training, peer support and information and referral.

"We are excited to host this event to highlight the importance of self-care over all of the dimensions of wellness," said Marlene O'Leary, program director for Disability Options Network. "We believe health happens in social, emotional, financial, environmental, spiritual, physical and intellectual dimensions."

The organization serves seven area counties, with the Hempfield location focusing on clients in Westmoreland and Armstrong counties.

At Hempfield, the organization has a wheelchair-accessible gym that is free for all to use during regular business hours. An affiliated company, DON Services, offers in-home personal care services.

For more information, call the Hempfield office at 878-214-8952 or the main office at 1-866-652-5121.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .