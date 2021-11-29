This nonprofit provides food for families and their four-legged friends
When people face hunger, their pets often do too. Today, organizations are uniting to fix this problem, and the Detroit community couldn't be happier.
When people face hunger, their pets often do too. Today, organizations are uniting to fix this problem, and the Detroit community couldn't be happier.
Steph Curry was having a fine game against the Clippers heading into the fourth quarter. Then a technical foul was called, and his spark was lit.
Taking a look at five candidates to replace Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley.
Pulmonary medicine and critical care specialist Dr. Mike Hansen explains what you need to know about the new Covid-19 strain known as the Omicron variant.
Sabrina Williams's late mother, Betty Johnson, was married to the former tennis coach in the early sixties. The couple had four children together shortly before Williams allegedly walked out on his family according to the Wimbledon champs estranged sister.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks: Week 13. They're the last big bowl projections before it all comes out next Sunday.
After a bad start, Jimmy Garoppolo responds to a fiery conversation with Kyle Shanahan
FYI: You're probably doing a few things wrong when getting a shampoo.View Entire Post ›
"Congrats guys!" Charli XCX wrote on Instagram, sharing an outtake of her wardrobe malfunction at the ARIA Music Awards, in which she suffered a nip slip while presenting an award to Justin Bieber
Patience and a well-timed recruiting pitch helped USC lure Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, sending shockwaves through the college football world.
LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis will coach the Tigers in the bowl game.
Two-year-old Emma Sweet was found three miles downstream from where her father had been found by duck hunters on Friday.
A new trade proposal has the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring this forward from the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Who doesn’t love baby bump photos? Some are silly, some are majestic ala Beyonce and Halsey — and some give us a rare glimpse into how some private celebrities are handling their pregnancies. This time, famously private A-lister Christina Ricci gave us a glimpse into her life with a rare bare baby bump selfie. Motherhood […]
How should Duck fans feel about USC hiring Lincoln Riley? It's great for the Pac-12 as a whole, but bad for the talent gap Oregon has enjoyed recently.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell held a 96-hour marathon livestream from Thursday to Sunday, where he pushed debunked election fraud conspiracy theories.
How does your southwestern Illinois community compare to others?
Lionel Messi assisted two from Marquinhos sandwiched around his set-up of Angel Di Maria as PSG overcame a 1-0 deficit but lost Neymar to an ugly injury.
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via GettyThe legend of the curse of the Grimaldis was first relayed to me under the stars in a hilltop Mediterranean restaurant by an inebriated Monegasque. The tale begins with the first Prince Rainier of Monaco, who was struck by the unattainable beauty of a young Flemish noblewoman.Unhappily for him, she was a powerful witch who decided that she wasn’t going to be dishonored by a prince from the little-known principality of Monaco, which was then a rocky, one-ship ha
Kareem Hunt Sr. denies comparison to Odell Beckham Jr.'s father, whose video post orchestrated his son's way out of Cleveland
Pilot Mountain still burning Sunday morning