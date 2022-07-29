Nonprofit RISE working to interrupt violence in Battle Creek

Members of the RISE Violence Interruption team pose for a photo outside Washington Heights United Methodist Church "Hub of Hope" on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Battle Creek. Pictured from left are Kenny Watson Jr., Christopher Williams Sr., DeArka Swift, Jermaihn Williams, Rashaan Williams, Robert Lee Jr., Damon Brown and Elijah Glass.

There's no cure-all for preventing violence, Damon Brown knows, but he believes he has the message and the messengers to make a difference.

The co-founder of the nonprofit Re-Integration to Support Empowerment has assembled a team of nine community members who can speak with authority about the consequences of violence. All nine come from similar backgrounds: They grew up in Battle Creek's Washington Heights neighborhood and are sharing their stories, empathy and wisdom as part of a new violence interruption program.

"The point of this is to start getting in front of things that are happening and get on the side of intervention and prevention," Brown said. "We've been putting together a team of interrupters. Individuals who have credibility in our community and have been through a lot of the struggles we're seeing now, and they are ready to stand up and make a difference."

According to the latest FBI crime statistics, there were eight homicides in Battle Creek in 2020. Figures for 2021 haven't been released. The city has had four homicides in 2022, according to Enquirer reporting. The police department reported 540 violent crimes in 2020.

Launched in 2018, RISE is headquartered at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church "Hub of Hope" in the historic neighborhood on the city's north side.

The nonprofit focuses on reducing violence and trauma caused by traumatic childhood experiences, and through care practices seeks to help young people and families in Battle Creek "rise up" from despair and restore relationships with communities, systems and people, according to information from the group.

The violence interruption program seeks to promote conflict resolution and restorative justice for Battle Creek youth and young adults. The program is supported by a $125,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. The program helps the people who are at the highest risk of being a victim or a perpetrator — or both — of gun violence.

"Our ability to be able to stand in the gaps and be proactive is what gives us a foot up," said Rashaan Williams, a member of the violence interruption team. "A lot of the violence going on around here, we know the parents, know the kids, we have history and most of the times we have family ties. To be able to stop it before it happens gets the respect from the young kids too, because we've been in these streets, I've been to prison, he's been to prison, probably 80% of us have been to prison, so we know what is down that road."

The violence interruption team includes Christopher Williams Sr., the father of the late Chris Williams, 17, who was shot and killed on July 11 following an ongoing dispute with the alleged shooter, a 19-year-old Battle Creek man.

Damon Brown, founder of RISE, poses for a portrait in front of Washington Heights United Methodist Church "Hub of Hope" on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Battle Creek.

"We feel that God has brought this team together through a lot of pain, a lot of tragedy," Brown said. "But we've learned a lot of life lessons we are ready to give to the youth of the city, offer some hope to rise up."

Christopher Williams was a recent Battle Creek Central graduate. He had been a member of the Bearcat football team. Cameron Anthony James is facing open murder charges in the Williams homicide.

Elijah Glass is a team member who spent time working with the Detroit violence intervention and prevention program DLIVE. He said he "got into a lot of trouble" growing up in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Now a father, he sees it as his responsibility to pass along the lessons he's learned from his own mistakes.

"I got kids. As I'm getting older, I'm not into the street stuff any more," Glass said. "It's getting younger, females are dying now and it's just getting crazy. So I know that I have a voice, and I'm ready to use that voice in the right way. I've led people wrong, so I know I can lead them right."

In January, RISE launched a RING Doorbell initiative, purchasing and installing 100 of the video recording devices at homes in the Washington Heights neighborhood, with more than 600 residents signed up for the free program to date. The nonprofit additionally has recreation, fresh food distribution and high school/GED recovery programs. RISE facilitators have also gone into Battle Creek Public School classrooms as part of its youth outreach program, "Rise Up, Reach Out."

This summer, RISE participated in the return of the Children's Defense Fund Freedom School offered at Kellogg Community College. The six-week literacy program focuses on improving reading, language skills and interpersonal relationships while strengthening families.

Brown said each of the programs is part of a broader effort to uplift and empower others through a community-led approach.

"We are addressing violence as an epidemic," he said. "Being a public health crisis, there are certain ways to address an epidemic. What has been missing, it hasn't come from within the community. This program is coming from within the community."

