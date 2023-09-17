Nonprofit starts bingo nights to support people in recovery

Sep. 16—JEFFERSONVILLE — A local organization is preparing to raise money for a good cause as it begins weekly bingo nights in Jeffersonville.

Integrity First, Inc., a nonprofit focused on supporting people in recovery, will launch bingo next Tuesday at Wyatt Hall, 61 Louise St. Proceeds from the event will support the organization's goal of creating a high-quality men's halfway house in Jeffersonville, which will serve individuals going through recovery.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and bingo will begin at 7 p.m. The bingo nights will take place every Tuesday at the same time and location.

For the group of partners who founded Integrity First, the mission is personal. The founders have drawn on their personal experiences with addiction and recovery to give back to others.

Mark Wyatt, president of Integrity First, has struggled with addiction from a young age, and he has been sober since 2015.

"I started when I was young doing pills and progressing into more hard things," he said. "And then one day I decided I wanted to do something different. It took me a couple of times, but I did, and throughout that process, I've learned that helping people has helped me become who I am. It keeps me humble."

Matthew Henegar, vice president of Integrity First, has been sober for eight-and-a-half years, and he has a successful career as a real estate agent. But before his recovery, he faced a difficult battle with addiction.

"Before I got sober, I was just a really hardcore drug addict [and] alcoholic," he said. "I was in and out of jail for a long time. I was an intravenous heroin addict — just a bunch of long, miserable stories."

After becoming sober, Henegar said he now has a "blessed, privileged life."

The group started the nonprofit about three years ago, and after receiving a gambling license, they created the new bingo event. Wyatt and Henegar run the organization with Mike Hettinger, the nonprofit's secretary, and David Stephenson, the treasurer.

"We're not making any money off of this," Henegar said. "It's just trying to help people in recovery in the area."

Henegar said Integrity First aims to start a halfway house that "offers a little more in-depth recovery."

"We have a lot of connections in the recovery arena, and we're hoping to bring some people on that are licensed and accredited in that specific field to kind of spearhead this."

The funds will also support other halfway houses and treatment facilities in the area.

For Wyatt, reaching out to younger generations is one of his goals.

"Even though when I was young, I really wasn't trying to hear something... even if we can touch one person to prevent them from going down the road that we went down, it would be a success to us," he said. "And now we're here setting up a bingo. Hopefully, we can help many people, but if we touch one person we did our job."

Henegar said there is a "very strong bingo community" in the area, and the nonprofit has already seen a huge response as it gets the word out about the event.

"Apparently there's a big demand for bingo, and there's a lot of people that play bingo," he said. "So we're hoping for that, and I know that the first night that's coming Tuesday is going to be wild."

The bingo nights are open for people ages 18 and older, and kids will not be allowed. Henegar said people can expect a nice facility, good concessions and a non-smoking environment.

"We're trying to differentiate ourselves from the other bingos out there, he said. "Really, there's a limited number of bingos in Southern Indiana in general. We're hoping that it's going to be successful."

The name "Integrity First" emphasizes the mission of the nonprofit.

"When you sit and think about our lives and moving forward, we always try to put integrity first," Wyatt said. "That's where it kind of derived from. If you live life with integrity, that's where you need to be."

It is also an important mission as the nonprofit handles the proceeds from the bingo nights.

"Especially when you're dealing with money, we want to make sure it is delegated responsibly, so it's just a constant reminder to put integrity first in everything we do but especially in this," Henegar said.

With bingo nights set to begin next week, he looks forward to seeing a "crazy plan that has taken multiple years coming to fruition."

For both Wyatt and Henegar, it has been meaningful to reflect on how far they have come in their recovery.

"I was a completely different person a long time ago, but I can never forget," Wyatt said. "By doing things like this, it helps me to never forget where I came from."

Henegar said altruism plays an important role in his recovery.

"In my opinion, the success of my life is all contingent on my staying on this path and giving back," he said. "That's just my belief that it's my responsibility. Because I have been given all of these blessings, it's my responsibility. This is the opportunity that presented itself, and this is where my higher power has taken me.