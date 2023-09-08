Nonprofit teaches 30 Denver students how to live 'off the grid'
A nonprofit took thirty Denver students into the wilderness of Idaho Springs to teach a lesson on how to live "off the grid."
A nonprofit took thirty Denver students into the wilderness of Idaho Springs to teach a lesson on how to live "off the grid."
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
Mattel finally reveals a few sales numbers around its blowout hit, the Barbie movie.
Let these genius machines rid your home of allergens, pollutants and pathogens. Just breathe!
Live TV streaming services get you access to local stations, sports matches and cable networks. Here's a guide to picking the best service for you.
'Makes a huge difference with less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Max looks set to move into the sports streaming business in the coming weeks. Warner Bros. Discovery may try to get users hooked by offering live sports at no extra cost for several months before charging extra for them.
AT&T CEO John Stankey reacted to the company's stock price with Yahoo Finance Live.
"Modern cars are a privacy nightmare," says a Mozilla Foundation report on how 25 automakers collect and use our personal data, even "intimate" details.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.
Kenji Niwa, an immigrant entrepreneur, experienced the challenges of getting financial products, including a credit card, without a credit history when he moved to the U.S. in 2017 to get his MBA at UC Berkeley. Niwa realized that the issue is not just for international students who undergo financial stress in the U.S. -- local college students were also dealing with the same problem due to poor credit scores.
Snap up a Dyson stick vac for $200 off, a 58" smart TV for a mere $298 and lots of other discounted goodies this week.
It’s been fun watching Okra Solar’s journey over the last few years. Today it’s announcing a $12 million Series A aimed at serving wide swaths of the world that presently lack access to electricity. The startup’s flagship offering is a mesh-based solar solution that re-apportions excess energy based on proximity.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
"My life is so much easier after moving into this trailer.”
Goldman Sachs top economist reveals a somewhat contrarian take on the US consumer for 2024.
Lauren W. constantly upgrades her New York City apartment with colorful touches that amplify its overall groovy aesthetic. The post This ’70s-inspired NYC studio is full of playful touches — and a surprising bed hack! appeared first on In The Know.
A 1991 Honda Civic DX sedan with automatic transmission and 204k miles on the odometer, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
Summer 2023 has been the hottest on record since 1880, but while early-stage founders were sweating over their pitch decks, the investors they hoped to connect with were playing pickleball in Jackson Hole or relaxing poolside with cocktails in Palm Springs. “People tend to be out of the office longer than usual this time of year,” says Kittu Kolluri, founder and managing director of Neotribe Ventures. There’s a lot of actionable advice in here: If you’re wondering how much previous experience with AI investors are looking for, which questions to ask once you’re in the room, or just need a level set on CEO salaries, please read.
Gane is the clear favorite at -175 odds at BetMGM, while Spivac is +145 to pull off the upset. Can Spivac keep the heavyweight on his back?