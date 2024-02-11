Nonprofit tree service 'spruces up' campus for at-risk youth

Feb. 11—Local nonprofits are teaming up to provide at-risk youth an improved outdoor experience.

Share and Care Releaf, a nonprofit dedicated to providing free tree services and fostering environmental stewardship, is partnering up with Pivot, which provides services for at-risk youth. Share and Care Releaf will spend next week sprucing up Pivot's campus with their team of arborists, tree service specialists and volunteers.

Pivot provides services for youth, specifically aiming to aid those who are homeless, at risk of being homeless, alone or disengaged from their communities. Pivot's services focus on providing housing, education, intervention services and therapeutic care for those ages 12-24.

"Having community partners like Share & Care Releaf is what it's all about — helping others accomplish their mission to make our city the best it can be," said Pivot's Director of Facilities and Maintenance Stephon Smith. "Share & Care Releaf saw our need and graciously stepped in to help make it happen."

Share and Care Releaf's work will help prep Pivot's campus so they can install new fencing, providing additional security to the nonprofit.

Share and Care Releaf was founded in response to the October 2020 ice storm that coated the metro in an inch of ice and left hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans without power. With significant damage to Oklahoma's tree canopy, Ben Martin, the nonprofit's founder, saw the need for charitable arborist services in the metro.

Martin is the proprietor of R&B Tree Service, an Oklahoma City-based business. He founded the company after struggling with addiction, and his own journey of transformation compelled him to give back to the community through Share and Care Releaf.

"We love being part of our community and try to give back as much as possible," Martin said. "Pivot's work in the community makes such an impact on the young people around us, so working alongside them in their landscaping needs is the least we can do to be a good neighbor."