Nonprofit wants to locate Charters of Freedom display in county

Feb. 15—A nonprofit that is installing life-size replicas of the historical documents that helped shape the country when it declared independence.

Foundation Forward Inc., based in Burke County, wants to build a replica in Lee County. Officers of the organization addressed the Lee County commissioners at Monday's meeting.

The Charters of Freedom is a project that will locate life-size replicas of documents that were vital to the formation of the United States, according to Ron Lewis of the Foundation.

The replicas are the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, according to Ron Lewis of the Foundation.

A fourth replica, the Civil Rights Amendments, is being added and will include amendments 13, 14, 15 and 19.

"We proposed to build in Lee County a project that would have (the documents) and gift it to Lee County at no cost," Lewis said. "The 30 that we have built and dedicated in North Carolina have all been built with private dollars."

One of the projects is in Carthage.

The group recently received an appropriation from the state that will allow 20 more Charters of Freedom this year.

While the sites will be suggested by the county, the nonprofit will make the final decision after visiting each location with their construction team, Lewis said.

Foundation Forward will make the final decision, according to Lewis.

The county is responsible for any accessories to the Charters of Freedom displays.

"It can be as simple as planting grass see there or as complex as three flagpoles and a walkway," Lewis.

The commissioners want to review the agreement before taking any action. It is scheduled to be put on a future agenda.