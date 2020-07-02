Nonprofits Ask FTC to Investigate Tyson for Misleading Product Claims

Tyson's natural, environmentally responsible and humanely raised marketing claims are false and deceptive, groups allege.

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a complaint filed with the Federal Trade Commission, Organic Consumers Association, Animal Equality and Food & Water Watch accused Tyson Foods of misleading consumers by falsely claiming that Tyson chicken products are produced in a natural, environmentally responsible and humane way.

The complaint, filed on behalf of the groups by Richman Law Group , asks that the FTC investigate and take action to enjoin Tyson from making false and misleading product claims.

"Surveys consistently show that consumers seek meat products free of unnatural substances and produced sustainably and humanely," said OCA's international director, Ronnie Cummins. "We look to the FTC for oversight and enforcement to protect consumers against deceptive product claims."

"Meat companies cannot continue to get away with whitewashing the tragic reality of their animal welfare practices through deceptive marketing tactics," said Sarah Hanneken, Legal Advocacy Counsel at Animal Equality. "Tyson Foods knows what consumers want to see, and they're showing it to them. The problem is, the picture doesn't match reality."

"The factory farms that produce Tyson's products are far from 'natural,' like the company puts on," said Zach Corrigan, Senior Staff Attorney for Food & Water Watch. "This complaint aims to stop the company from its outrageous attempts to deceive consumers seeking environmentally sustainable poultry products."

Read the FTC complaint here .

Organic Consumers Association is a 501(c)(3) consumer education and grassroots lobbying organization advocating on behalf of millions of consumers for safe, healthful food and a clean environment.

Animal Equality is an international organization working with society, governments, and companies to end cruelty to farmed animals.

Food & Water Watch champions healthy food and clean water for all. We stand up to corporations that put profits before people, and advocate for a democracy that improves people's lives and protects our environment.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nonprofits-ask-ftc-to-investigate-tyson-for-misleading-product-claims-301087764.html

SOURCE Organic Consumers Association